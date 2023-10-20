Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR 351 Today: Prize Money List For 20 October

Kerala Lottery Result Today, Nirmal NR 351 on Friday, 20 October 2023: The Department of Kerala State Lotteries announces the result for Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR every Friday thus the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 351 for 20 October 2023 will be released today on the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

The result will have all the details like winner names, prize money, and other winning details as mentioned by the concerned officials in the form of a Kerala lottery result PDF from 4 PM onwards. All the winners of the Kerala Lottery today must note that they can claim their winning amount by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned authorities. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

The Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR draw is held every week on Friday by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries and the result PDF is released at around 3 PM while all the other details are released after 4 PM.