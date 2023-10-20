Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR 351 Today: Prize Money List For 20 October

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR 351 Today: Prize Money List For 20 October

Kerala Lottery Result Today: The first prize of Nirmal NR 351 is Rs 70,00,000.
Shivangani Singh
India
Published:

The Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 351 prize money list for today is stated here.

|

(Photo: iStock)

Kerala Lottery Result Today, Nirmal NR 351 on Friday, 20 October 2023: The Department of Kerala State Lotteries announces the result for Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR every Friday thus the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 351 for 20 October 2023 will be released today on the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

The result will have all the details like winner names, prize money, and other winning details as mentioned by the concerned officials in the form of a  Kerala lottery result PDF from 4 PM onwards. All the winners of the Kerala Lottery today must note that they can claim their winning amount by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned authorities. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

The Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR draw is held every week on Friday by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries and the result PDF is released at around 3 PM while all the other details are released after 4 PM.

Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR 351: Prize List

Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 351 on Friday, 20 October 2023.

  • First Prize: Rs 70,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

How To Check Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR 351 Today?

  • Visit the official website at statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

  • On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.

  • A list of Kerala lottery results will appear on your screen.

  • Select the Nirmal NR 351 lottery/draw number next to the draw date 20/10/2023.

  • Click on the view button.

  • A PDF result file will be displayed on your screen.

  • Verify all the information like the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.

  • You can download and save a copy of the PDF result for future use

