Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 658 Declared on 15 June; How To Download

Kerala Lottery Result for 15 June 2024: The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 658 draw is declared today, Saturday, 15 June 2024. People who bought the Karunya KR sambad tickets are requested to check the details on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The live result link was activated after 3 pm for all interested people who want to know the lucky winners. You can keep an eye on the live result and download the PDF later. The link will be activated on the site.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 658 on Saturday, 15 June, can be downloaded after 4 pm. You must download a copy of the lottery PDF for your reference. Verify the lottery ticket number below each prize money properly and check the number on your tickets. Visit the website - keralalotteries.com to know the latest updates about the draws.