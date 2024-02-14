Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 84 Result: Check Prize Money For 14 February 2024

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 84 Result: Check Prize Money For 14 February 2024

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 84 result for Wednesday, 14 February 2024 is listed below along with prize money.
Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 84 prize money and winner details are listed below.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 84 result has been declared for Wednesday, 14 February 2024 on the official website, keralalotteryresult.net. Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF draw is held every week on Wednesday. After 4 pm, a complete result PDF will be available on the website, mentioning all important details like prize money, winner names, winning amount, and more.

The first winner of Wednesday's Kerala lottery will get a bumper prize of Rs 1 crore. Rs 10 lakh will be awarded to the second winner, and Rs 5,000 to the third winner. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 84: Prize Money Details

Here is the prize money list for Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 84 on Wednesday, 14 February 2024.

  • 1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000

  • 2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • 3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

  • 4th Prize: Rs 2,000

  • 5th Prize: Rs 1,000

  • 6th Prize: Rs 500

  • 7th Prize: Rs 100

All the winners of Kerala Lottery must know that if the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, they can get it from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, if the prize money is above Rs 5,000, winners have to submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities within a period of 30 days. They also have to show their valid ID proof to the officials. Also, the winning numbers must be verified from the lottery results mentioned in the Kerala Government Gazette.

How To Check Kerala Lottery Result Today?

Follow the steps below to check the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 84 Result on Wednesday, 14 February 2024.

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website: keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no. for Fifty Fifty FF 84 against the draw date of 14/02/2023.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the lottery PDF result copy for future reference.

