Kerala Governor Denies Special Assembly Session Against Farm Laws

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday, 22 December, denied Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s request for a special Assembly session to reject the recently passed farm laws by the Centre.
The governor had sought a response from the CM on the need for the special Assembly meeting, but upon receiving the response, sources claim Khan questioned the government’s urgency, and felt that ‘it didn’t meet the justification for an emergency session and thereafter declined the request,’ reported NDTV.
Calling the governor’s move ‘unconstitutional’, the CM rebutted Khan’s decision and added that the “governor has no power to reject the recommendation of the government having a clear majority in the Assembly", reported Times Now.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader V Muraleedharan welcomed the governor’s move, alleging the call for a special Assembly session was a ‘cheap political stunt’ by the CM and the CPI(M) party saying, "We welcome the Governor's decision to not let the floor of Kerala Assembly be used for a cheap political stunt by CPI(M) Kerala and Pinarayi Vijayan. A motivated move by Kerala government to subvert the Constitution averted for good,” the report added.
The CM and the majority of the Kerala government had planned to reject the farm laws in the state with a motion in the special Assembly session that was supposed to be held on Wednesday, 23 December.
(With inputs from Times Now, PTI and NDTV)
