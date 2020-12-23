Kerala Governor Denies Special Assembly Session Against Farm Laws

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday, 22 December, denied Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s request for a special Assembly session to reject the recently passed farm laws by the Centre.

The governor had sought a response from the CM on the need for the special Assembly meeting, but upon receiving the response, sources claim Khan questioned the government’s urgency, and felt that ‘it didn’t meet the justification for an emergency session and thereafter declined the request,’ reported NDTV.

Calling the governor’s move ‘unconstitutional’, the CM rebutted Khan’s decision and added that the “governor has no power to reject the recommendation of the government having a clear majority in the Assembly", reported Times Now.