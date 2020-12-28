Kerala Guv Gives Nod to Assembly Session on Farm Laws on 31 Dec

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has given his assent for convening a special session of the Assembly on 31 December. The session will discuss the contentious farm laws passed recently by the Union government, and pass a resolution against it. Raj Bhavan sources had earlier said that the governor was provided with the clarification he sought of the state government and he was likely to give his nod on Monday, 28 December.

Earlier, Governor Arif had turned down the request to hold a special Assembly session on the farm laws, by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala. It was to be held on 23 December but the governor rejected the request, saying that a question raised by him on the nature of emergency that demanded the session was not answered by the government.

In a letter he wrote to the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, the governor stated that the state government was asking for a session to discuss a problem for which they had no jurisdiction to offer a solution.