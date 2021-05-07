Woman Donates Food to Police Officials on COVID Duty in Kerala

One of her neighbours said that she radiates love and positivity. “It is not the first time that we see valyammachi venturing out to help needy people,” a neighbour said.

Her son-in-law said, “She has a large heart and she respects all who do selfless service. She used to identify the needy and the deserving while going around the city and they would be rewarded instantly with gifts.” A police officer said they did not stop her as she looked very old and was alone in the car, so when she turned around and handed over food packets to them they were surprised. “She said that the food was corona-free and that broke the ice,” the officer said.

Once her image was printed, social media circulated it appreciating her gesture and her stand against wanting to gain any publicity.