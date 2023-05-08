21 Killed After Boat Capsizes in Kerala's Malappuram; Rescue Operations Ongoing

Kerala Health Minister Veena George called an emergency meeting of the health department at midnight and instructed officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured persons.
At least 21 people were killed after a tourist boat capsized near the Tanur coast in Kerala's Malappuram district on Sunday, 7 May.
"So far, we have recovered 21 dead bodies. We don't know the exact number of people on the boat, so we are continuing the search to find out whether there are more victims trapped in the mud or not," Regional Fire Range Officer Shiju KK was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Several rescue personnel were rushed to the spot after the incident occurred on Sunday night. The search for survivors is still underway.
The minister also said that the postmortem of the deceased should begin at 6 am on Monday.
"Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased: PM @narendramodi," a tweet from the Prime Minister's Office stated on Sunday night.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also offered his sympathies over the incident and said that he had issued orders for the effective coordination of rescue efforts.
"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the Tanur boat accident in Malappuram. Have directed the District administration to effectively coordinate rescue operations, which are being overseen by Cabinet Ministers. Heartfelt condolences to the grieving families & friends," he said on Twitter.
