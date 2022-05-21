Kerala Actress Abduction Case: Police Records Bishop's Statement

Malayalam actor Dileep was arrested by police regarding an abduction case of an actress at Aluva in Kochi.
(Photo: IANS)
A bishop's statement has been recorded in connection with the 2017 actress abduction case, in which actor Dileep is eighth accused, sources said on Saturday.
Neyattinkara bishop Vincent Samuel, who was ducking the media till now, is understood to have appeared before the Crime Branch earlier this week and recorded his statement at an undisclosed location in Kottayam.
The bishop's name first surfaced this January and it was said that he was instrumental in Dileep getting a bail, the actor's former friend and director Balachandrakumar revealed last December.
Distancing itself from the case, the Neyattinkara diocese stated that the bishop had no connections with neither the actor nor Balachandrakumar.
However, when the police team probing the new case registered based on Balachandrakumar's statement progressed, Dileep and his close associates sought anticipatory bail, which they got after prolonged hearings.
Now with contradicting statements by the bishop, the two cases that the actor is entangled in and the probe in both the cases reaching its last leg, all eyes are on the probe report, as the Crime Branch has already sought cancellation of his bail, which will come up before the court later this month.
