AAP is Serving Protesting Farmers: Kejriwal, Amid Attacks from BJP

“It was never about farmers (for AAP), just politics,” BJP’s Amit Malviya had tweeted.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 30 November, announced that “all AAP volunteers, MLAs and leaders are serving the farmers sitting on protest on the borders of Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-UP.”

According to a press release by Kejriwal’s party, the chief minister said: