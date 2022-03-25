Kashmiri Pandit Body Files Curative Plea in SC, Seeks Probe Into Pandit Killings

Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee the Valley in the early 1990s amid rising threats and attacks during the peak of militancy.
(Photo Courtesy: Pawan Durani’s Twitter Page)
Roots in Kashmir (RIK), a Kashmiri Pandit organisation, on Thursday, 24 March, headed back to the Supreme Court with a curative petition to seek an independent probe into the mass killing of Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir during 1989-90, stating that the top court’s 2017 verdict dismissing a similar request was based on an “unsubstantiated presumption.”
The organisation had asked the Supreme Court in 2017 to revive all FIRs filed for the death of, as per its claims, nearly 700 Kashmiri Pandits and also asked for a court-monitored investigation by an independent agency such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Hindustan Times reported.
The RIK had also asked for an inquiry commission to probe reasons for not prosecuting the FIRs by the then state government.
The bench comprising the then Chief Justice of India (CJI) JS Khehar and Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud had ruled, “We decline to entertain this petition under Article 32 of the Constitution of India for the simple reason that the instances referred to in the present petition pertain to the year 1989-90 and more than 27 years have passed by since then. No fruitful purpose would emerge, as evidence is unlikely to be available at this late juncture.”
A review petition challenging this order was also filed by the RIK later, which was again dismissed without an open court hearing in October 2017.
The organisation has now said:
The petition filed by advocate Purnima Jauhari and settled by senior advocate Vikas Singh, said, “The orders passed by this court are manifestly erroneous and bad in law on the sole ground that delay is not attributable to victim families, many of whom have consistently sought to use all available forums to struggle for justice. Some victim families have not pursued cases due to the real fear and danger,” Hindustan Times reported.
This comes after the launch of The Kashmir Files, a movie that has taken centre stage in India, with the Prime Minister himself promoting the film, while several Bharatiya Janata Party states have made the film tax-free.
