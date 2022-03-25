Kashmiri Pandit Body Files Curative Plea in SC, Seeks Probe Into Pandit Killings

Roots in Kashmir (RIK), a Kashmiri Pandit organisation, on Thursday, 24 March, headed back to the Supreme Court with a curative petition to seek an independent probe into the mass killing of Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir during 1989-90, stating that the top court’s 2017 verdict dismissing a similar request was based on an “unsubstantiated presumption.”

The organisation had asked the Supreme Court in 2017 to revive all FIRs filed for the death of, as per its claims, nearly 700 Kashmiri Pandits and also asked for a court-monitored investigation by an independent agency such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Hindustan Times reported.

The RIK had also asked for an inquiry commission to probe reasons for not prosecuting the FIRs by the then state government.