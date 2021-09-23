He Won't Be Called a Militant Now: Kashmir Father Finds Son's Body After 1 Year

Bringing an end to 13 months of frantic search by a father in Kashmir, the decomposed body of 24-year-old missing army rifleman was found in Mohammad Pora village of Kulgam district on Wednesday, 22 September.

Shakir Manzoor Wagay, rifleman of 162 Battalion of Territorial Army, went missing on 2 August 2020. What followed was his family's desperate search for him. His father, Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, would often go to different villages, digging up land, in hope of at least finding his son's body. His search ended on the morning of 22 September when he received a call from a local in the neighbouring village.