'Nation's Loss': Major Aashish Martyred in Kashmir Leaves Behind a 2-Yr-Old Girl

'Nation's Loss': Major Ashish Martyred in Kashmir Leaves Behind a 2-Yr-Old Girl
(Photo: The Quint)
On the morning of Thursday, 14 September, a woman got out of a car at Sector 7 in Haryana's Panipat to visit her family. As she said "Mera bhai...mera bhai... (my brother)," repeatedly while she wept, she collapsed near the gate of the three-storey house.
Relatives rushed to carry her inside the house from which wails of relatives mourning the death of her brother, Major Aashish Dhonchak (34), could be heard from across the street.
Relatives arrive at the residence of Major Aashish Dhonchak in Haryana's Panipat.
As relatives and friends wait for his mortal remains, Major Dhonchak leaves behind a two-year-old daughter, a wife, and three doting sisters.
Speaking to the media, his uncle Dilwar Singh said that he had visited the family just last month.
"We got a call from the Army. We knew there was an operation underway. But we got the news (of his passing) from my son who's also in the Army," Singh said.
Relatives arrive at the residence of Major Aashish Dhonchak in Haryana's Panipat.
Speaking to The Quint, Major Dhonchak's batchmate form national Defence Academy (NDA), Major Sahil Aggarwal, called the martyrdom a "loss for the nation."
"We did a six-month-long course together way back in 2013-14. He was short but a very good runner. Very down to earth and punctual. He was strongly rooted to his community," Major Aggarwal said.
The neighbours, meanwhile, remembered Major Dhonchak as a "polite and hardworking man."
"His father had a fertilizers business. He studied well and became a Lieutenant. Whenever they visited the village, he would greet everybody with respect. The parents lost their only son. You can only imagine what they are going through," Narender Singh, one of the neighbours who knew Major Ashish in his younger days said.
The operation to flush out militants in Kokernag that began on Tuesday, resumed on Thursday.
As per reports, the forces have circled two militants so far, with one being identified as a local LeT militant Uzair Khan, reports said.
Relatives at the residence of Major Aashish Dhonchak in Haryana's Panipat.
Ramchandra, another neighbour of the Dhonchak family in Panipat said that they are proud of his sacrifice.
"He was an intelligent man. The entire village is waiting for his body. We will urge the government to build a memorial for him here. We are proud of his sacrifice for the country," he said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined