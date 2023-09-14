'Nation's Loss': Major Aashish Martyred in Kashmir Leaves Behind a 2-Yr-Old Girl

On the morning of Thursday, 14 September, a woman got out of a car at Sector 7 in Haryana's Panipat to visit her family. As she said "Mera bhai...mera bhai... (my brother)," repeatedly while she wept, she collapsed near the gate of the three-storey house.

Relatives rushed to carry her inside the house from which wails of relatives mourning the death of her brother, Major Aashish Dhonchak (34), could be heard from across the street.