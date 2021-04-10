Kashmir: 7 Militants, Army Man Killed in Three Separate Incidents

At least seven militants and an Army jawan were were killed in South Kashmir on Saturday, 10 April in three different incidents including two gunfights and a shootout.
At least three army men were also injured in one of the gunfights.
The first gunfight in Shopian district started late Thursday evening and ended Saturday morning with the killing of five militants. The army men were injured in the gunfight wherein the militants were holed up in a mosque.
The third incident was reported from Bijbehara area of Anantnag district. A territorial army man, who had returned home on vacation, was shot at multiple times and killed by suspected militants.
“All 7 militants belonged to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind militant outfit. The outfit has been wiped out once again,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said. He congratulated forces on clean operations without any collateral damage.
The police have registered a case and are investion is underway.
Published: 10 Apr 2021,11:32 PM IST