Karwa Chauth 2023 Date: History, Timings, Puja & Shubh Muhurat of Karva Chauth

Karwa Chauth is an auspicious festival of Hindus, and is celebrated with great enthusiasm. The festival is mostly observed by married women for the good health, happiness, and longevity of their husbands. Also known as Karva Chauth and Karaka Chaturthi, it is recognised during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of Kartik month. As a part of the ritual, married women keep Nirjala Karwa Chauth Vrat from sunrise to moonrise, and perform special prayers by worshipping Goddess Parvati.

Traditionally, Karwa Chauth fast is kept by married or soon-to-be married women, however, during modern times, husbands and partners have also started keeping the fasts. People must note down that during the Vrat, they are not allowed to eat or drink anything till the appearance of moon. Once the moon appears, Arghya is offered to it with Karva (an earthen pot).

Let us read about the correct date, shubh muhurat, rituals, puja timings, history, and significance of Karwa Chauth 2023 below.