Karnataka’s Beef Ban Ordinance Challenged in High Court

The petition has stated that the ordinance violated the right to choose food and that in Karnataka, many people consume beef on a regular basis. It adds that beef is the staple food of Dalits, Muslims, Mangaloreans, Keralites and people from North-Eastern Part of India who reside in the state.

The petition also talks about concerns that the ordinance gives the police a free hand to raid and seize any property on mere suspicion and that this provision could lead to harassment. It says the ordinance invades a citizen’s right to privacy as it allows for search and seizure by a police officer, a Tahsildar or a veterinary officer.

The petitioner further expresses concerns about the possible increase in incidents of cow vigilantism in the state, especially in the coastal region.