Shivamogga Unrest: 2 Arrested, 2 Others Absconding Over Stabbing Incident

On Monday, a case of stabbing was reported in the Gandhi Bazaar area. The stabbing victim, identified as Prem Singh, was shifted to a local hospital for further treatment, and the motive behind the attack was not immediately ascertained.

Meanwhile, several right-wing activists installed a poster of Savarkar at the Ameer Ahmed circle. In protest, a few Muslim youth allegedly tried to remove the poster in the presence of police force.

As per reports, a group of people also attempted to removed Savarkar's poster, and tried to install a poster featuring Tipu Sultan, the 18th Century ruler, in its place.