Shivamogga Unrest: 2 Arrested, 2 Others Absconding Over Stabbing Incident

Two individuals were arrested and two others are absconding in a case pertaining to the stabbing of Prem Singh in Karnataka's Shivamogga on Monday, Alok Kumar, ADGP Law and Order told news agency ANI on Monday, 15 August.
A case of attempt to murder was registered under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and two identified as Nadeem and Abdul Rehman were taken into custody. Another identified as Mohammed Zabi Ullah is presently absconding.
Further, a man suspected to also be involved in the stabbing incident was shot in his leg when he allegedly tried to assault a police official who went to detain him, the police said on Tuesday. The suspect is now receiving medical treatment at a government hospital.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that the police have taken all the measures to maintain peace, adding that "the incident should not have happened. I have ordered for strict action against miscreants and those trying to disturb peace," news agency PTI reported.
On Monday, a case of stabbing was reported in the Gandhi Bazaar area. The stabbing victim, identified as Prem Singh, was shifted to a local hospital for further treatment, and the motive behind the attack was not immediately ascertained.
Meanwhile, several right-wing activists installed a poster of Savarkar at the Ameer Ahmed circle. In protest, a few Muslim youth allegedly tried to remove the poster in the presence of police force.
As per reports, a group of people also attempted to removed Savarkar's poster, and tried to install a poster featuring Tipu Sultan, the 18th Century ruler, in its place.
Right-wing outfits in the state have demonstrated against celebrating Tipu Sultan in the last few years, touting him as a "Hindu traitor."
A probe to investigate any link between the two instances was underway on Monday.
Groups of BJP supporters and Hindutva supporters staged a protest demanding that they be allowed to install Savarkar's picture, urging action against the other group for insulting their icon.
