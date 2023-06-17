Is Karnataka's Free Transport Scheme for Women Sustainable in the Long Run?

One of the five poll promises made by the Karnataka Congress, namely free transportation for women and transgender persons in buses run by the state's transport corporations, was rolled out on Sunday, 11 June.

A day after the 'Shakti' scheme was set in motion, over 40 lakh women availed the service and travelled in public buses for free.

Jayakar Shetty, divisional controller of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) for the Puttur division, told The Quint, "The response (to the Shakti scheme) is very good. A majority of women travelling in the state are doing so in government buses."