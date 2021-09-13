Karnataka MLA Retracts Statement a Day After Saying Was Offered Cash To Join BJP

Patil, who was among the 16 MLAs who had switched over from the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) to the BJP in 2019 as part of Operation Lotus, said the offer was made during that time.

“I joined BJP without taking money. I was asked how much money I wanted, but I refused & asked for a minister’s post to serve people. I don’t know why I wasn’t made a minister in this govt, but I’ve been promised a ministerial berth in next expansion,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Patil had won in the 2018 assembly elections as a Congress candidate. After his switch to the BJP, he contested the bypolls and won again. He was made a minister in the Yediyurappa government but was dropped from the cabinet once the current Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took charge.

The BJP has denied allegations by the Congress party and the JD(S) of buying their MLAs. However, with the next assembly session starting on Monday, Patil’s statement is likely to cause them embarrassment.

(With Inputs from ANI, The Indian Express and Deccan Herald.)