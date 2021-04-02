Mangaluru Man Stabbed for Travelling With Woman of Another Faith
At least seven people were taken into police custody, four of whom belong to Bajrang Dal, cops said.
The Quint
India
Updated:
Image used for representation. | (Photo: The Quint)
A 23-year-old was beaten up and stabbed in Karnataka’s Mangaluru on Thursday, 1 April, for travelling by a bus with a woman from another religion, reported NDTV. The victim is in the hospital and reportedly stable.
At least seven people were taken into police custody, four of whom belong to Bajrang Dal, cops said.
“On the outskirts of Mangaluru city, a bus was obstructed on Thursday around 9:30 pm and a man and a woman, who are classmates and friends, belonging to different religions, were made to get down from the vehicle. The man was thrashed and when the girl tried to intervene, she was also hurt.”
Shashi Kumar, Mangaluru Police Commissioner to NDTV