K’taka iPhone Plant Violence Caused Losses of Rs 437 Cr, Says Firm

The violence at Wistron’s iPhone assembling plant in Kolar caused losses worth Rs 437 crore, estimates made by the firm in its complaint to police and labour department said, according to The Times of India.

The Taiwanese company in the Karnataka district was attacked by disgruntled employees in the early hours of Saturday, 12 December after over 1,000 employees gathered outside the plant demanding rightful pay and protested against the management for alleged non-payment of wages.

The employees also accused the management of overworking the factory workers and violating norms under the Factories Act.