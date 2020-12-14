K’taka iPhone Plant Violence Caused Losses of Rs 437 Cr, Says Firm

The violence at Wistron’s iPhone assembling plant in Kolar caused losses worth Rs 437 crore, estimates made by the firm in its complaint to police and labour department said, according to The Times of India.
The Taiwanese company in the Karnataka district was attacked by disgruntled employees in the early hours of Saturday, 12 December after over 1,000 employees gathered outside the plant demanding rightful pay and protested against the management for alleged non-payment of wages.
The employees also accused the management of overworking the factory workers and violating norms under the Factories Act.
An FIR has been registered at the Narsapura police station under various sections and 80 employees of Wistron have been arrested so far.
The Karnataka government on Saturday said that it will provide security to the plant.
“The incident at the Wistron plant is unfortunate and unacceptable. The Government is committed to conducting a full and fair investigation into the incident and punish the wrongdoers...The problem could have been resolved if it had been adequately addressed as per law,” Minister for Major and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar said, as quoted by The News Minute.
(With inputs from TOI and TNM.)
