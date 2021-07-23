'Tools of Harassment': HC Quashes UP Police Notice to Twitter India MD

The Karnataka High Court on Friday, 23 July, quashed the notice issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police to Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari in connection with a case involving tweets about the assault of a Muslim man in Loni.

The notice was issued under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the high court order reportedly said, "The provisions of the statute cannot be permitted to become tools of harassment. The respondent has not placed even an iota of material which would prima facie show involvement of the petitioner."

The police have been permitted to record Maheshwari's statement virtually or at his office or home, ANI reported.