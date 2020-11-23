Kanpur ‘Love Jihad’ SIT Finds No Funding Or Organised Conspiracy

IG Mohit Agarwal informed that no gang or conspiracy has been revealed in the probe. The Quint SIT included a total of 14 cases in its investigation, in 11 of which the police filed a charge sheet against the accused. | (Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint) India IG Mohit Agarwal informed that no gang or conspiracy has been revealed in the probe.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur for probing alleged love jihad cases has not found any evidence of foreign funding or organised conspiracy. The team has submitted its report to IG Range, reported Quint Hindi. According to the Quint Hindi report, SIT included a total of 14 cases in its investigation, in 11 of which the police filed a charge sheet against the accused. However, in 3 cases, adult women have given a statement in defence of the men, which has contributed to the final report. There has been no further probe in these three cases.

“A total of 14 cases had come in Kanpur in which the parents had alleged that their daughters were implicated by the boys by deception…the SIT investigated all the cases in which 11 cases were found in which some crime was committed and 11 people have been sent to jail.” Mohit Agrawal, IG

More Details

IG Mohit Agrawal further said that in these cases of alleged love jihad, the SIT found that four of the accused boys had been in touch with each other. Apart from this, in three cases, the accused had allegedly told their name as that of some other religion.

However, IG Mohit Agarwal also informed, according to Quint Hindi, that no gang or conspiracy has been revealed in the probe.

“No such thing has been revealed in the investigation so far indicating that they have any gang or they have done all this under a conspiracy by forming an organisation. However, there has been talk of fraud, they have cheated by changing their name and they have done this with some minor girls too.”



Further, it has been alleged that in order to marry girls of other religions, the accused have got the name and religion of the girls changed too. It has also been alleged that the law was not followed in the process of name change and conversion. The police is expected to take further action in the matter, reported Quint Hindi.

Background

The Uttar Pradesh Home Department on Friday, 20 November, announced that a strict law against ‘love jihad’ will soon be brought in the state. The Home Department of the state has sent a proposal on the same to the Department of Law, reported news agency ANI. This comes days after Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states Madhya Pradesh, Haryana announced that they will bring a law against ‘love jihad’.