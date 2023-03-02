Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar Election Result Live Updates: Counting in Tripura Today

Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates: It’s time for the results of the Tripura Assembly Election 2023. For all the important live updates on the Tripura Assembly election results, click here.



The BJP is contesting the alliance along with its ally IPFT. The alliance is contesting in all 60 seats.

The Left Front has joined hands with the Congress, and their coalition too is fighting in all 60 seats.

Then, there’s the newly formed Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA Motha), led by Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma.

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) too is contesting in several constituencies across the state.

Apart from these major players, there are 58 independent candidates in the fray as well.

Let’s now move on to the Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar Assembly constituency in Tripura, which falls under the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat.