Behind Closed Doors | Justice for India's Child Sexual Abuse Victims

Institutional framework: There is a need for a core institutional framework to ensure access to mental health support for the victims. For this, there needs to be in place trained individuals who can provide psychological first aid within the communities, villages schools, police stations, first responders, legal services authorities, Anganwadi workers, or any other person who has been entrusted by the government to work with the children.

Besides, as directed by the Honorable Supreme Court of India in 2013 (Bachpan Bachao Andolan vs Union Of India), para-legal volunteers (PLVs) should be appointed at all police stations across the country. There is an urgent and mandatory need for the appointment of support persons in every case of child sexual abuse.

Capacity: India might have reached the moon, but we cannot overlook or undermine the harsh fact that 23 per cent of our children get married before they turn 18. Every child marriage is child rape, and each of these children is a victim of child sexual abuse. And yet, the number of child marriages reported in an entire year remains a mere 1000. India needs to build the capacity of those agencies that are dealing with children and their issues so that there is better reporting and understanding of these issues.

When such a case is reported or when a case comes to the knowledge of the agencies that are working in the community, there has to be the capacity of these agencies to respond as well as initiate the legal process.

Knowledge: Oftentimes, the victims and their families are not even aware of the help at hand. While we are grappling with the fact that at least four out of 10 children are being sexually abused or a victim of POCSO, we are also faced with a dire situation where six out of 10 children are not aware of any of the mechanisms that are available for them or available to them to seek help. Moreover, knowledge of digital child sexual abuse and how to deal with it is dismal at present. There needs to be enhanced knowledge and the know-how to deal with the situation. This knowledge within the communities, families, teachers and children needs to be spread about the many faces and mediums of sexual abuse, the available help and how to seek it.

Economy: The fifth is the economy as well as the emergency and urgent response. So the E stands for ensuring investments in mental health, having budgetary allocations for support persons, budgetary allocations for paralegal volunteers, and having psychological clinics in every district mandatorily so that every victim of child sexual abuse goes to a psychologist or a psychiatrist at least five times.

Technology: A technological base, which can respond to the basic questions and the basic requirements of a child or the parent about what they need, what they can do, and where they can go is the need of the hour.