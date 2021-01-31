“How Can One Obstruct 50 Cops?”: Wife of Journo Arrested at Singhu

“How can a single person impede the work of over fifty policemen?” asks the wife of freelance journalist Mandeep Punia, who was picked up by the Delhi Police from Singhu Border on Saturday, 30 January, on charges of causing injury and obstruction to security forces.
The bail application of Punia, who could be seen being dragged by the police in a now viral video, will be heard tomorrow.
Punia has been slapped with IPC section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) ,332 (voluntarily causing hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty) ,353( Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.)
Leela Shree asserted that although Punia was slated to appear before the court at 2 pm, the police had ushered him in within the court premises at 1:30 pm, causing the proceeding to begin even before the scribe’s lawyers could arrive.
Recounting the developments that unfolded on Saturday evening, Leela Shree said that it was around 6:30 pm when she received a call saying that her husband had been picked up by the police.
From then till 4 in the morning, she had little clue as to where Punia was.
According to the FIR, a copy of which has been seen by The Quint, volunteers from the Singhu protest site had allegedly made repeated attempts to cross the barricades that were placed around the area.
The FIR claims that although the volunteers and protesters were repeatedly asked not to come near the barricades, they had formed groups of 10 to 15 people. These groups, the FIR alleges, had attempted to cross the barricades several times, but were unsuccessful in doing so.
The FIR says that while everybody returned, one person who tried to drag the said constable had fallen into a pit on the road and was identified as Mandeep Punia. Three policemen were injured in the scuffle.
Published: 31 Jan 2021,07:37 PM IST