“How Can One Obstruct 50 Cops?”: Wife of Journo Arrested at Singhu

The bail application of Punia, who could be seen being dragged by the police in a now viral video, will be heard tomorrow.

Punia has been slapped with IPC section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) ,332 (voluntarily causing hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty) ,353( Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.)