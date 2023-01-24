Ruckus in JNU: Students Watch BBC's Modi Documentary on Phones Amid 'Power Cut'

Some students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday, 24 January, alleged that the electricity supply on campus was cut off in the area where the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) was scheduled to organise the screening of BBC documentary, 'India: The Modi Question.'

Speaking to The Quint, a current student of JNU, who was present at the venue of the screening said, "The electricity has been cut off here."

They also claimed, "There has been stone-pelting near the venue, in an attempt to disrupt the screening, which was going on completely peacefully."

Another individual present at the screening said, "Despite there being no electricity, we are continuing with the screening. A few people here are sharing links of the documentary, and people are watching it together on their phones."