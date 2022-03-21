J&K: 1 Dead, Another Injured in Two Separate Terror Attacks

A civilian was shot dead and a non-local vendor injured after terrorists opened fire in two separate incidents in Budgam and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said, reported PTI.

"Around 7:20 pm, terrorists fired at and injured a civilian, Tajamul Mohiuddin Rather, near his residence in Gothpora area of Budgam in central Kashmir," a police official said.

The official added that Rather was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

In the second incident in Pulwama, Bisujeet Kumar from Bihar was injured after militants fired at him at Circular Road, the official further informed, adding that Kumar was later shifted to Pulwama hospital.

