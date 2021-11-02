J&K Govt Establishes Special Investigation Agency for Terror-related Cases

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday, 1 November established a new State Investigation Agency (SIA) for investigating terrorism-related cases.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
As per an order released by the government of J&K, the SIA will function in coordination with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies.
The CID wing head will be the ex-officio Director of the SIA, The Hindu reported.
The official order also notes that all officers in-charge of the police stations will be required to immediately intimate the SIA upon registration of militancy-related cases, including those specified in the order.
The agency will reportedly have the authority to register an FIR, suo motu, while keeping the DGP of J&K informed, The Hindu reported.
The constitution of the SIA has come under fire from the Gupkar alliance – an umbrella body of regional parties including the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – for being another state apparatus employed to diminish the rights and liberties of Kashmiris.
(With inputs from The Hindu and The Indian Express.)
