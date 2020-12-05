Now, Jharkhand Also Chooses Centre’s Option on GST Compensation

With Jharkhand communicating its acceptance of Option-1 to meet the revenue shortfall arising out of GST implementation, all states have agreed the Centre's primary suggested formula on compensation settlement. The number of states who have favoured Option-1 has gone up to 28.

All the three union territories with Legislative Assemblies and are therefore part of the GST Council have already chosen the same option: of a special borrowing window window for Goods and Services Tax compensation.