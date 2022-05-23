Jharkhand CM Responds to Video of Girl Being Beaten, Orders Police Probe

Reacting to a viral video of a girl being kicked by a boy in Jharkhand's Pakur district, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday, 22 May, directed the district police to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

A probe was reportedly launched into the incident soon after, which is being undertaken by the Dumka Police, Pakur Superintendent of Police (SP) Hrudeep P Janardhanan told news agency PTI.

The visual shows a tribal girl, wearing a school uniform and carrying a bag, being beaten up by a boy in a field.

Retweeting the video, the CM wrote, "Kindly investigate the matter and inform after taking action against the accused."