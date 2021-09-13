Jet Airways to Resume Ops in Q1 2022 – Closer Look at Airline's Road to Revival

London-based Jalan Kalrock Consortium, the winning bidder for Jet Airways, has said that the airline will restart domestic operations, as well as short-haul international flights by the first quarter of 2022, and third or fourth quarter of 2022, respectively.

Previously known as India's biggest private carrier, Jet halted its operations in April 2019 owing to mounting debt and a lack of funds. Thousands were rendered jobless.

Jet Airways can finally look forward to being in the skies two years after all its operations were suspended. Here's all you need to know about the revival.