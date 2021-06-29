JeM Suspected of Killing Ex-Spo, His Wife & Daughter: J&K Police

Former special officer (SPO) Fayaz Ahmad of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with his wife and daughter, was shot dead by unidentified militants in Pulwama’s Hariparigram Awantipora on Sunday, 27 June.

In a statement on Monday, J&K Police said, “Preliminary investigation has revealed that two terrorists of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) – one suspected to be a foreigner and another local terrorist – are involved in this attack,” Indian Express reported.

While Ahmad died on the sport, his wife Raja Begum succumbed to bullet injuries at a government hospital in Bijbehara on Sunday night. Their daughter died on Monday morning.