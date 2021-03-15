JNU Sedition Case: Court Orders Accused to Be Given Charge Sheet

Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Monday, 15 March, ordered the Delhi Police to supply copies of the charge sheet to former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leaders Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, and the other accused after they appeared before a judge in connection with a controversial sedition case that was registered against them in 2016. The court will next assemble for scrutiny of documents on 7 April.

Khalid, who is currently in judicial custody in connection with the Delhi riots case, was also produced before the court on Monday.

The charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police claims that Kumar and others named in the case had raised seditious slogans at JNU on 9 February 2016. The slogans were allegedly raised at an event to mark the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.