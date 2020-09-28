J&K to Amend Rules for Ease in Issuance of Domicile Certificates

J&K government has issued over 18.52 lakh domicile certificates so far.

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration will be amending rules for ease in the issuance of domestic certificates, according to Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh. In a tweet, on Monday, 28 September, Singh wrote:

“After discussion with J&K LG Sh Manoj Sinha and CS Sh Subrahmanium, the UT Govt has agreed in principle to amend/modify rules for ease in issue of Domicile Certificate Formal orders being issued soon.”

Singh further said that this will “particularly facilitate issuing Domicile Certificate to children” on producing PRC of either of the parents and “women from outside married to PRC holder men”.

MORE DETAILS

According to PTI, this development came after it was brought to light that applications for domicile certificates were being rejected by authorities "due to misinterpretation of the provisions” in an order from May, and because of the absence "absence of enabling provisions”. Besides, PRC of the mother is not acknowledged as a valid document for the issuance of domicile certificate, reported PTI, citing officials.



Officials also informed PTI that the J&K administration has “agreed in principle” to amend the required rules, for the sake of increasing ease in procurement of domicile certificates.

BACKGROUND

PTI quoted officials in saying that the J&K government has issued over 18.52 lakh domicile certificates against the over 21.99 lakh applications received so far. The new domicile law allows non-permanent residents of J&K who have residency proof of at least 15 years in the state are entitled to the domicile certificates. This new law came after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A in August, 2019.

(With inputs from PTI)