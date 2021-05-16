Sheikh Jarrah: J&K Police Arrests 21 After Pro-Palestine Protests

“We are a professional force and are sensitive to public anguish. But the J&K polcie have a legal responsibility to ensure law and order as well. It, however, wouldn’t allow cynical encashment of the public anger to trigger violence, lawlessness, and disorder in the Kashmir streets,” Kumar said according to The Hindu.

He went on to say that all social media posts that are irresponsible and result in actual violence and breaking of law will ‘attract legal action’. Breaking of law includes the various precautions one has to take to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Those who have been arrested were picked in midnight raids. This includes a preacher, Sarjan Ahmed, who was released in October 2020 after being in jail for about four years. Police claim he was arrested for violating COVID protocols. He had during prayers asked the people to pray for Palestine.