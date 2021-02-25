Will J&K Police Step Up Security After Constable Suhail’s Killing?

Suhail had returned to Kashmir just a fortnight ago from Jammu, his uncle Javed Ahangar said. “My father was not feeling well for some time and Suhail wanted to be closer to him,” Javed said.

Suhail was posted in Sadder Police Station just a few metres from the place where he was attacked and killed. “It was only his second day of posting at this police station,” Javed said.

On the day of the attack, Abdullah was returning from his Friday prayers when he received a call from Suhail’s wife informing him that Suhail had been injured. “At first although there was an apprehension that Suhail may have been injured in a road accident, I was certain that this was something else,” Abdullah said.

Suhail’s mother then called up his paternal uncle Abdul Aziz Ahangar informing him about the incident. Aziz said that he called Suhail’s phone and it rang twice, to no avail. The third time around, someone answered the phone and said: “Suhail is dead.”