36 Killed, 19 Injured After Bus Falls Into Gorge in Jammu & Kashmir's Doda

At least 36 people were killed and 19 injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Wednesday, 15 November.

The incident: The bus, which had 55 passengers on board, skid near Trungal-Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar National Highway and fell 300 feet below.

"Saddened to share the update from DC #Doda Sh Harvinder Singh from the spot of the accident. Unfortunately 36 persons have died and 19 injured, out of whom 6 injured are serious," Union Minister Jitendra Singh took to X to say.