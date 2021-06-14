Sopore Attack Comes Under Fire: Civilians’ Kin Rebut Police Claims

Riyaz Ahmad was standing outside his kirana shop in north Kashmir’s Sopore town on Saturday, 12 June, when a group of J&K policemen attempted to whisk away his salesman, Manzoor Ahmad, for violating the COVID-19 lockdown rules.

J&K is seeing a 60-hour-long weekend lockdown since Friday evening, 11 June, during which economic activities remain suspended across the Union Territory and only essential services are allowed.

Despite the lockdown, Riyaz had opened his shop to handle a customer. “He (Manzoor) kept asking them to issue a challan rather than arresting him. But they didn’t agree. They bundled him into a gypsy and drove off,” said Riyaz, a resident of Sopore.

He said the police gypsy had barely traveled some meters when the sound of gunshots rang in the air, triggering panic in Arampora locality of Sopore where the incident took place, as commuters and pedestrians started running for their lives.

“I don’t know what happened. He was inside the gypsy. I don’t know who fired. I don’t know who martyred my brother,” said Riyaz Ahmed, owner of the shop and cousin of slain Manzoor. The two have been working together at the kirana shop for more than ten years.