J&K Police Arrest PhD Student Under UAPA for 11-Year-Old Online Article

The residences of PhD student Abdul Aala Fazili and Fahad Shah, the editor of The Kashmir Walla who is already in jail, and the magazine's office premises were raided by officers of the SIA for conducting intensive searches, The Indian Express reported.

The searches were reportedly in connection with a First Information Report (FIR) registered against Fazili, Shah, and other associates for the "seditious" article, the SIA said.

The SIA said in a statement: