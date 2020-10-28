NIA Raids Greater Kashmir Newspaper in Terror Funding Case

NIA raids are also underway at Bandipora and Bengaluru, apart from Srinagar.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, 28 October, conducted raids in multiple locations in Srinagar, inclduing the headquarters of Greater Kashmir newspaper, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the newspaper, activist Khurram Parvaiz and NGO Athrout were also being raided. The NIA has registered a new case to probe the fund-raising activities of various NGOs, including Greater Kashmir Trust.