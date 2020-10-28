NIA Raids Greater Kashmir Newspaper in Terror Funding Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, 28 October, conducted raids in multiple locations in Srinagar, inclduing the headquarters of Greater Kashmir newspaper, reported Hindustan Times.
According to the newspaper, activist Khurram Parvaiz and NGO Athrout were also being raided. The NIA has registered a new case to probe the fund-raising activities of various NGOs, including Greater Kashmir Trust.
NIA raids are also underway at Bandipora and Bengaluru, apart from Srinagar, in connection with the same case.
In 2019, NIA interrogated Greater Kashmir Editor-in-Chief Fayaz Kaloo, months after Burhan Wani was killed.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
