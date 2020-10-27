Any Indian Citizen Can Buy Land In J&K: Centre Notifies New Rules

In a significant move, the Centre has notified the new Land Laws for Jammu & Kashmir. A gazette notification, the Union Home Ministry has notified this on Monday, 26 October, paved way for any Indian to buy land in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu & Kashmir. However, this does not include agricultural land, which can only be transferred/sold to an J&K-based agriculturist. The government can, in certain instances, authorize an agriculturist to alienate land to a non-agriculturist for sale or as means of gift or exchange.

The MHA notified what it calls UT of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Third Order, 2020. The order comes into force with immediate effect.

"With immediate effect, the Acts mentioned in the Schedule to this Order shall, until repealed or amended by a competent Legislature or other competent authority, have effect, subject to the adaptations and modifications directed by the said Schedule, or if it is so directed, shall stand repealed," read the order.

A new body – Jammu and Kashmir Industrial Development Corporation – has been set up and if the said corporation is unable to acquire land for above purposes, government could invoke the the Right to Fair Compensation Act and acquire land on behalf of it.

According to the amended act, the government may on the written request of an Army officer can also declare a region as “strategic area” – within a local area, only for direct operational and training requirements of armed forces.