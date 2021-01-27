4 Indian Army Soldiers Injured in Grenade Attack in J&K’s Anantnag

Four Indian Army soldiers were injured in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday, 27 January. All four have been admitted to a hospital.

“Terrorists lobbed grenade on Army’s Road Opening Party during the sanitisation drill at 10:15 hours today in general area Shamshipura, Khanabal, Kulgam. Four soldiers sustained splinter injuries. Provided first aid and have been evacuated to 92 Base Hospital,” the army said in a statement.