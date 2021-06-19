Will J&K Allow Amarnath Pilgrimage Despite Surge in COVID Cases?

“I have already said that it is more necessary to save people’s lives. Taking into account the COVID pandemic, we will soon take a decision, maybe by tomorrow,” J&K LG Manoj Sinha told reporters in the national capital on Friday, 18 June.

Accompanied by J&K’s DGP Dilbagh Singh and the Union Territory’s intelligence chief Ashok Swain, Sinha has met with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the country’s top brass of security agencies twice this month, on 6 June and 18 June.

According to the reports, security arrangements for the Yatra was one of the key agendas of the first meeting, which was also attended by the Intelligence Bureau chief Arvind Kumar and AK Mehta, the incumbent chief secretary of J&K.