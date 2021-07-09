Jamia Shooter Calls for Violence & Incites Hate But Police is Yet to Act on It

He calls himself 'Godse' on his social media profiles. The analogy is a chilling reminder to a viral photo of this 17-year-old teen from Jewar, clicked while he shot at a Jamia Milia Islamia student at the anti-CAA protest on the 30 January 2020. He fired the bullet while shouting, "Yeh lo azaadi".

That photograph, where one could see the Delhi Police standing in the background while the teen fired a bullet, had let to wide criticism of the police's inaction to stop the gunman from injuring a Jamia student protester. The shooter was sent to jail but let off on bail in a matter of months. Right after arresting him, the police said he is a minor.

The shooter, (The Quint couldn't independently confirm if he has become an adult now hence decided to withhold the identity), now flaunts that same photograph as his profile picture on Instagram and Facebook, brags of firing bullets in edited videos with high-pitched background music.

He was recently seen giving a communally-charged speech at a mahapanchayat organised on 4 July in Haryana's Pataudi to discuss several 'Hindutva issues', including 'Love Jihad'. This gathering of over hundred men, led by Karni Sena leader and Haryana BJP spokesperson, Suraj Pal Amu, who is known to frequently make incendiary remarks

When his turn comes, the teenager picks up the mic and openly calls for the abduction of Muslim women and raises the slogan, "Jab Mulle Kaate Jaayenge Ram Ram Chillaayenge". In the comment section, people are cheering that yes we will kill Muslims. In another video, he asks police to leave them free to do anything for just 5 minutes.

These videos are posted by him on his social media accounts but Haryana Police, has so far failed to take any cognisance of the hate speech and insinuation of the violence at the Pataudi mahapanchayat, by the Jamia shooter and others.