Hours Before BBC Modi Documentary Screening, Jamia Students Detained

Hours before the screening of BBC's documentary 'India: The Modi Question' at Delhi's Jamia Milia Islamia university, heavy security was deployed around the campus and students were asked to vacate the premises on Wednesday, 25 January.

When The Quint visited the campus on Wednesday afternoon, entry to the campus was barred and all the canteens inside it were being shut.

Shaba Manzoor, first-year student, MA Convergent Journalism, told The Quint, “We had our regular class today. We went out for lunch because all the canteens were shut but when we returned the gates were closed too. We were not allowed inside."

The guards at the gate said that, "We have orders from higher authorities to keep the gates shut."