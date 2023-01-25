Hours Before BBC Modi Documentary Screening, Jamia Students Detained

Hours before the screening for BBC's documentary 'India: The Modi Question' in Jamia Milia Islamia, heavy security was deployed around the campus, and students were asked to vacate the premises on Wednesday, 25 January.
When The Quint visited the campus on Wednesday afternoon, entry to the campus was barred and all the canteens inside it were being shut.
Shaba Manzoor, first-year student, MA Convergent Journalism, told The Quint, “We had our regular class today. We went out for lunch because all the canteens were shut but when we returned the gates were closed too. We were not allowed inside."
The guards at the gate said that, "We have orders from higher authorities to keep the gates shut."
The screening was being organised by Jamia's unit of Students' Federation of India (SFI) at 6 pm. The unit alleged that some members were detained.
"Four students have been detained for allegedly creating a ruckus outside Jamia Milia Islamia University over the screening of the BBC documentary today," news agency ANI quoted the Delhi Police as saying.
Shaba Manzoor added on Wednesday, "We tried to negotiate with the guards that our attendance will be affected but they did not listen to us. Our professor is taking the class at the moment with some students attending but we are not able to get in. The guards are just telling us to leave without mentioning a proper reason."
Another student, who was also trying to enter the campus said that "This morning, I saw multiple police vans and heavy deployment around Jamia campus. The deployment covered a range of officials from regular policemen to BSF officers who are supposed to be deployed at the border. I will try to get in from other gates but I know it is very difficult. I think, the first reason is Republic Day and second is the screening. They will for sure not let it happen. They detained members of SFI in front of me. They told the students that they were taking them to the proctors office but once they came outside they were all detained."
This comes a day after students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) alleged that the electricity supply on campus was cut off at the venue where the university's students' union (JNUSU) had scheduled a screening of the contentious BBC documentary.
