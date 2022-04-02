Jaipur Blast Conspiracy: MP Officials Demolish 'Illegal' Houses of 5 Accused

The Ratlam district administration in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, 1 April, razed the allegedly illegal houses of five accused arrested in the Jaipur serial bomb blast conspiracy case.

The six people arrested in the case have been identified as Imran Khan, Altamash Khan, Zubair Fakheer, Amin Khan, Amin Sherani, and Saifuddin. Saifuddin, Altamash, and Zubair were caught with 10 kg RDX explosives in Chittorgarh by the Rajasthan Police on Thursday.

The following day, Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) arrested the others.

Ratlam Collector said in a statement that the illegal constructions were in violation of the rules and provisions of the Municipal Corporation.

