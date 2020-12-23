10 Jailed Elgar Parishad Activists Go On Hunger Strike for Farmers

Ten of the 13 people held at Taloja Central Jail in the Elgar Prishad-Bhima Koregaon case observed a hunger strike on Wednesday, 23 December, in solidarity and support of the ongoing nation-wide farmers struggle.
The three who could not participate in the hunger strike were Stan Swamy, Gautam Navlakha and Varavara Rao - who is presently admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.
WHAT DID THE ACTIVISTS SAY?
In a joint statement, according to News18, the activists said that as they are lodged in the jail they are unable to physically participate in the farmers’ agitation. Therefore, they are observing a day-long symbolic hunger strike in the jail.
According to News18, in the statement conveyed through advocate Nilsingh Rathod, the activists said:
MORE DETAILS
They also said, according to News18, that they decided to not involve Stan Swamy and Navlakha in their protest due to their health issues, despite their insistence.
"They (Swamy and Navlakha) are standing morally with us," the activists reportedly said.
The activists jailed in the Elgar Parishad case include Sudhir Dhawale, Surendra Gadling, Anand Teltumbde, Hany Babu, Sagar Gorkhe, Ramesh Gaichor, Mahesh Raut, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Father Stan Swamy, Gautam Navlakha and Rona Wilson, reported News18, citing advocate Nihalsingh Rathod.
