Jahangirpuri: Post Violence and Demolitions, Residents Hold 'Tiranga Yatra'

Days after an alleged anti-encroachment drive took place in the communal violence-hit Jahangirpuri, the residents of the area, who have had to bear accusations even on their nationalities, took out a 'tiranga yatra' (tricolour march) on Sunday, 24 April, to call for peace in the area.

The march started from the C-Block roundabout opposite Kushal Cinema, following which it went towards the B Block market, The Hindu reported.

The crowd eventually headed towards the Hindu-majority G Block and ended the yatra, after around 30 minutes.