JU Pro-VC Samantak Das Found Dead at Residence; 'Heartbroken,' Say Students

(Trigger Warning: This story contains mention of suicide. If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

Jadavpur University Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Samantak Das was found dead in his residence in south Kolkata on Wednesday, 20 July, police said.

The body of the 57-year-old renowned academician was found hanging from the ceiling, with a karate belt tied around his neck, in his Ranikuthi residence in the afternoon.

Das did not go to the university campus in the morning. When the varsity sent a car to pick him up for some work, his family members knocked on his closed room and when he did not respond, broke it open to find his body hanging from the ceiling.

He was taken to a nearby state-run hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway,” an officer of Regent Park Police Station said.