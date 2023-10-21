‘One Step Closer’: PM Modi As ISRO Successfully Completes Gaganyaan Test Flight

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission (TV-D1), which carried payloads to test the Gaganyaan mission's crew escape system, from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota, on Saturday, 21 October.
"TV D1 Test Flight is accomplished. Crew Escape System performed as intended. Mission Gaganyaan gets off on a successful note," the space agency posted on X.
As part of the Gaganyaan mission, the test helped with objectives of:
Flight demonstration and evaluation of Test Vehicle sub-systems.
Flight demonstration and evaluation of Crew Escape System including various separation systems.
Crew Module characteristics & deceleration systems demonstration at higher altitude and its recovery.
The mission, which was scheduled to take off at 8 am on Saturday, was re-scheduled to 10 am due to a technical glitch.
Initially, the launch was rescheduled from 8 am to 8:30 am and then eventually to 8:45 am. However, five seconds before the takeoff, the launch was called off, reported The Hindu.
"The engine ignition has to happen in the nominal course. We have to find out what went wrong with that. We will come back soon after analysing what has triggered the automatic launch sequence holding the vehicle. So what has happened is the onboard computer which is doing the function has withheld the launch in view of the anomaly observed,” ISRO chief S Somanath said.
However, the glitch causing the hold was identified and corrected, ISRO said, adding that the launch will take place at 10.
Under the Gaganyaan mission, India plans to send three crew members to space a three-day mission and bring them back safely to earth, by landing in Indian sea waters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the successful launch and in a post on social media platform 'X', he said, "This launch takes us one step closer to realising India's first human space flight program, Gaganyaan. My best wishes to our scientists at ISRO."
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Our best wishes to all the scientists, space engineers, crew and researchers at ISRO for the success of Gaganyaan test flight mission (TV-D1).
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated the ISRO team on the success and said the country is ready to take a next big step in the space sector.
"Today, the ISRO launched Gaganyaan's TV-D1 Test Flight into space, scripting another remarkable space odyssey," Shah said.
